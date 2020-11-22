July 26, 1985 – Nov. 21, 2020

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Kelly Dustin Moore, 35, of Ferriday, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Bro. Mark Richardson and Bro. Don Steele officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery, Sicily Island, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Kelly Dustin Moore was born Friday, July 26, 1985 and passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Kelly was a resident of Ferriday and a Truck Driver for Service Transport.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas Johnson; great grandmother, Jean Ratcliff; and father-in-law, Rodney Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Rebekah Smith Moore of Ferriday; son, Jaxson Reece Moore of Ferriday; parents, Lance and Debra Moore of Vidalia; grandparents, Al and Jerri Moore of Lake Charles, and Shirley and Cledous Abernathy of Vidalia; brother, Lance Moore Jr. and his wife Mia of Natchez; and four sisters, Macy Moore of Waldron, AR, Rindy Williamson and her husband Jason of Vidalia, Stevie Riddle and her husband Johnathan of Ferriday, and Sandy Patt and her husband Darren of Vidalia.

He is also survived by a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews.

Pallbearers will be Ben Steele, Spud Byrnes, Lance Moore Jr, Cody Cowan, Johnathan Riddle, Jason Williamson, Tracy Bradshaw, Rodney McGowen, Terry Thames and Dustin Turner.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Dwain Roark, Allen Coley, John Brown, Mike Graves, Kenny Trichell, Richard Boyte, Jimmy Claxton ,Service Transport Drivers at Sterlington Terminal and his co-workers at CPCF and CPSO.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.