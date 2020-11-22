Suspect in high-speed vehicle chase arrested in Natchez

NATCHEZ — A man driving a government vehicle was arrested Saturday after a high-speed chase northbound on U.S. 61.

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said Howard Hall, 40, was apprehended on Brentwood Lane in Natchez after 11 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree in someone’s yard.

The suspect was not harmed in the vehicle crash, Armstrong said.

The chase involved multiple agencies and began in Louisiana, he said. The suspect traveled on U.S. 61 north into Natchez.

