expand
Ad Spot

November 26, 2020

Block High School falls to St. Mary’s High School

By Patrick Jones

Published 8:43 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020

NATCHITOCHES, La. — The Block High School Bears came up short in their effort to share the LHSAA District 3-1A championship as they lost to the St. Mary’s High School Tigers 23-14 last Friday night at Turpin Stadium on the campus of Northwestern State University.

With the loss, Block (3-5, 2-2) finished in third place behind St. Mary’s and Logansport High School, which defeated Northwood-Lena High School 58-22 last Friday night to end up in second place in the district standings.

“We’ve got to execute on the small stuff. We’re still learning,” Bears head coach Benny Vault Jr. said Monday morning. “We played great defense. But we turned the ball over a lot. Special teams made some mistakes. We missed a lot of opportunities on offense.”

Even in defeat, Vault said he was pleased that his team did not give up against a good St. Mary’s team and that the players left it all out on the field.

“We played a full four quarters. We’ve grown a lot over the season. I feel good about our position,” Vault said. “The fought together and played hard. I think they understand what it means to win.”

Dexture Jefferson rushed for both of Block’s touchdowns and junior wide receiver Tylik Davis had a good game on both sides of the ball.

“It was an overall team effort. Everybody contributed,” Vault said. St. Mary’s improved to 6-2 overall and won the district title outright with a 5-0 record. Yet somehow the Tigers are just the No. 11 seed in the LHSAA Division IV Playoffs and will be on the road for the first round against No. 6 seed Metairie Park Country Day School.

Meanwhile, Block is the No. 12 seed and will be at home for the first round of the LHSAA Class 1A Playoffs. The Bears play host to No. 22 seed Merryville High School Friday at 7 p.m. The Panthers got in despite going 1-6 overall and 1-5 in District 4-1A.

“That’s big considering where we came from,” Vault said when asked what it means to host a first-round playoff game. “We’re excited. The town is excited. We haven’t advanced to the second round since 2015.”

Despite a sixth-place finish in District 4-1A and just one win to its credit, Block will not take Merryville lightly.

“It looks like they’re pretty big. They run the ball as much as any team we play,” Vault said. “They have a couple of good running backs. They run it to the left, run it to the right, run it up the middle. They play smash-mouth football.

As to how the Thanksgiving holiday affect practice this week, Vault said, “We’ll practice a little earlier. Make sure we understand everything. It’ll give us a little more time to work on what we need to work on.”

Vault said the keys to victory for his team will be to play good defense and control the ball.

“We’re going to try to keep them off the field. We’ll have to play the possession battle.”

Vault noted that he expects to have a good crowd Friday night despite a limit on attendance due to COVID-19.

“We expect to have a playoff atmosphere. The limit is 130. We can carry 40, 50 on our side for sure. There will be some people here for the holiday,” Vault added.

More News

Egg Bowl, other in-state rivalries left off of SEC’s Thanksgiving menu

Saints QB Hill treating next games as ‘big’ for his career

Clinton Roy Blackwell

Gail L. Johnson McGruder

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Trash collection one day behind schedule for Thanksgiving

News

Ferriday man sentenced to life for 2019 slaying of Natchez schoolteacher

Business

Mayor: Silver Street raising and dock plans moving forward

News

Tree lighting event is Saturday in Natchez

News

Former Natchez Alderman David Massey dies at 72

News

Stewpot ready to serve needy on Thanksgiving

News

Saturday high-speed chase began in Louisiana, ended with crash in Natchez

News

No print edition of The Democrat on Friday

News

Natchez school board cancels bid opening for new high school due to COVID-19

News

5 Miss-Lou residents die of COVID-19 over weekend

News

Remains found in Natchez neighborhood

News

The Dart: Natchez resident loves music

News

Coroner: A Natchez woman dies with COVID-19 Sunday

DEVELOPING NEWS

Suspect in high-speed vehicle chase arrested in Natchez

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Police investigating Saturday shooting that injured two people

News

Coroner: Two Ferriday men died with COVID-19 Saturday at Merit Health Natchez

News

Natchez freedmen and women largely funded Emancipation Monument in Washington, D.C.

News

Adams County coroner loses 25-year-old granddaughter to COVID-19, urges compliance with health guidelines

News

35-year-old Ferriday resident dies with COVID-19 as cases, hospitalizations continue rising

News

‘American Pickers’ star Mike Wolfe picks Natchez

News

COVID-19 numbers spike locally just before holidays

News

Norm Yvon resigns as lead administrator of Cathedral School

BREAKING NEWS

ACCS falls to Leake Academy in MAIS Class 5A state championship

News

Second suspect arrested in Tuesday armed robbery