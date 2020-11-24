Crime reports: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Wesley Pendleton, 30, 103 Creek St., on a charge of contempt of court. Bond set at $703.

Howard Justin Hall, 40, 833 Mary St., Montecello, on charges of contempt of court and fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Released on a bond of $1,000.

Arrests — Saturday

Kelvin Travern Thompson, 47, 230 St. Catherine St., on a charge of disorderly conduct. No bond set.

Rashad Rutland, 22, 608 Tenth St., Ferriday, on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm and illegal possession of a controlled substance. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Minor Street.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop at McDonald’s Parking Lot.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Simple assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on North Broadway Street.

Breaking and entering on Garden Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Breaking and entering on Minor Street.

Suspicious activity on Marquette Avenue.

Theft on Watts Avenue.

Lost/stolen tag on Main Street.

Welfare concern/check on Oakwood Lane.

Traffic stop at Sprint Mart/East Franklin Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Reckless driving on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop at Pedro’s.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop at Home Hardware Center.

Traffic stop on Melrose Montebello Parkway.

Accident on Sherwood Road.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Disturbance on Bishop Street.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Traffic stop on Sparrow Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Ryan Ashley McCann, 42, 14 East Sulinda Street, Natchez, on a charge of domestic violence – disturbing the peace. Released on $500.00 bond.

Anthony Antwoine Robinson, 24, 4 Robinson Lane, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance violation Scheduled II (ecstasy) and suspended driver’s license. Held on $3,000 bond.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Sunday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Airport Road.

Juvenile problem on Government Fleet Road.

Intelligence report on Foster Mound Road.

Traffic stop at Dollar General.

Traffic stop at U.S. 61 South.

Warrant/affidavit on West Sulinda Drive.

Wanted person on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Juvenile problem at Vaughn Drive.

Suspicious activity on Oakland Park Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Fire on Village Square Boulevard.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Mickey Gene Herron, 37, 399 Shady Acres Ferriday, on a warrant for another agency. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Lerecntae Carter, 17, 115 Concordia St., Clayton, on a charge of first-degree murder and three counts attempted first-degree murder. No bond set.

Jayson Griffin, 18, 3416 LA 65, Clayton, on a charge of first-degree murder and three counts attempted first-degree murder. No bond set.

Reports — Sunday

Shots fired on Evening Star Ally.

Complaint on Carolyn Drive.

Complaint on Gore Road.

Breaking and entering on Texas Street.

Complaint on Grape Street.

Medical call on Airport Road.

Accident on Louisiana Avenue.

Complaint on Higgins Drive.

Fire on Levee Road.

Domestic violence on Hammett Addition Circle.

Alarms on U.S. 425.

Medical call on Carter Street.

Complaint on Freeman Road.

Alarms on LA 65.

Medical call on Drumgoole Street.

Complaint on Ferriday Drive.

Complaint on Abraham Road.

Alarm on Levens Addition Road.

Reports — Saturday

Complaint on LA 129.

Medical call on LA 15.

Complaint on 6th Street.

Medical emergency on Martin Luther King Drive.

Shots fired on 8th Street.

Medical call on Carter Street.

Complaint on Plum Street.

Breaking and entering on Levens Addition Road.

Complaint on LA 568.

Medical call on Carter Street.

Warrant on Levens Addition Road.

Complaint on Rabb Road.

Unwanted person on Margaret Circle.

Alarms on Westside Drive.

Medical call on LA 15.

Complaint on Vidalia Drive.

Complaint on B.B. Beard Road.

Medical call on Brookwater Road.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Levens Addition Road.

Reports — Friday

Fire on B.B. Beard Road.

Complaint on Smith Lane.

Complaint on Rabb Road.

Complaint on Eagle Road.

Phone harassment on LA 900.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Tajaree McCray, 28, 101 Crescent Drive, Ferriday, on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. No bond set.