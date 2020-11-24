Nov. 13, 1948 – Nov. 23, 2020

NATCHEZ — Services for David M. Massey, 72, of Natchez, who passed away Monday, November 23, at Merit Health in Natchez will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at Laird Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until service time at Laird Funeral Home.

David was born November 13, 1948 in Natchez, MS.

He graduated from Natchez Adams County High School in 1966. He attended Co-Lin Jr. College and the University of Southern Mississippi. David served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970 where he was a Field Medic in DaNang, Vietnam. After being injured in Vietnam, David was honorably discharged in January 1970.

David was a long-time member of Parkway Baptist Church where he loved singing in the choir.

He was involved with the youth of Natchez for over 30 years having coached in the Dixie Youth Boys and girls leagues and officiating high school sports. Beginning in 1975, David officiated high school football, basketball, and baseball. He served as President of the SW Football Officials Association and SW Basketball Officials Association. As a football referee, David officiated over 20 South and North State Championships. As a basketball official, he officiated 10 State Championships, 12 District Championships, and the Mississippi High School All Star Game. He also officiated the MSAIS Overall tournament five times. David was awarded the National Football Hall of Fame Distinguished American Award in 2014.

He was elected to the Natchez Board of Alderman in 1988 and served for 20 years. As an alderman, he chaired the Recreation Committee and initiated the expansion of Duncan Park Golf Course from 9 to 18 holes and the girl’s softball complex behind Natchez High School. Upon retirement from the city in 2008, he was inducted into the Mississippi Municipal Hall of Fame for Elected Officials.

David was an avid sports fan. He loved watching the Ole Miss Rebels, New Orleans Saints, and the Atlanta Braves. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and his greatest love was to spend time with his five grandchildren.

David is preceded in death by his Father, Hulan L. Massey and his mother Earline dePerrodil Massey, Father in law Jack Myers and Mother in Law Carol Myers.

He is survived by his wife Beverly Massey, his daughter Amy James (JH) and son Brian Massey (Jessica). He is also survived by five loving grandchildren, Harper Jones, Jack James, Liza Kate James, Emma Massey, and Addison Massey. Sisters Judy Flores (Alberto) and Nancy Searcy (Jimmy) and his brother HL Massey (Shandy).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.