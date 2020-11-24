Giving thanks always: Psalms of Thanksgiving

“O Give thanks unto the Lord for He is good, for His mercy endures forever,” Psalm 107:1.

“It is a good thing to give thanks unto the Lord, and to sing praises unto thy name. O most high,” Psalm 92:1.

Psalm 100:4 says, “Enter unto his gates with Thanksgiving and into his courts with praise. Be thankful unto him and Bless his name.”

Happy Thanksgiving, everybody, even though the Thanksgiving tradition is transformed because of the pandemic, which is nothing we can do about it, but pray.

It’s airborne so that’s why we have to follow protocol and obey the guidelines — wear our mask, keep our hand sanitizer, stay socially distant — 6 feet apart. Pray for each other and everybody. Even though we are going through an epidemic, pandemic, which is the same thing, famine, plague pestilences, recession and all the other chaos and trouble in the world, we have to still hold on to God’s unchanging hand.

We might give thanks easily during Harvest time and celebration such as Thanksgiving when we are enjoying an abundant feast with our family and friends.

In these difficult and dark and challenging times, we can still express our gratitude to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. So, at this season of Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, you may be feeling down in your spirit. Just a touch from Jesus and you will feel revived again.

So at the table of thanks and Thanksgiving, it’s not going to be the same as it used to be. Family, friends, loved ones are not going to be able to travel and visit because of COVID-19. But by the grace of God, He is helping us through all of this.

So happy Thanksgiving to everyone. Enjoy all the blessings. Be a blessing to someone else.

Reach out a helping hand to help feed somebody. Every day, let’s do our best to be the best that we can be. Matthew 25:35 says, “For I was an hungered and ye gave me meat. I was thirsty and ye gave me my drink. I was a stranger, and ye took me in.” Jesus is letting us know that when we help someone in need, we are doing it unto him. So as we rise and give thanks, let’s count our blessings and continue to give thanks.

Pray for the healing of our nation. God got this pandemic in his hand.

Happy Thanksgiving.

Annie Holiday-Ross is an evangelist in Natchez.