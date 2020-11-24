Robert Oliver McWilliams Sr.

Sept. 15, 1935 – Nov. 22, 2020

A Mass of Christian burial for Robert O. McWilliams Sr. will be held at St. Mary Basilica on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. Father Scott Thomas will officiate. Father David O’ Connor will assist. Burial will follow at the Natchez City Cemetery.

Mr. McWilliams was born September 15, 1935 in Gulfport, MS, the son of Robert Anderson McWilliams and Mary Bennett McWilliams.

After his parents divorced, Bob was adopted by Rev. Murray Cox, a local Methodist minister, and wife Cora. They moved several times around MS as Rev. Cox was relocated with his ministry. Bob attended school in Bolton, MS and graduated high school from Flora, MS where he played football and basketball. He attended Hinds Jr. College at Raymond, MS and graduated in 1956.

He returned to Natchez and worked at Armstrong Tire and Rubber Company. He left Armstrong in 1965 to work for MS State Employment Service for 32 years, 17 years of which he served as office manager.

On April 26, 1969 he married Ruth E. Brown at St. Mary Basilica.

He served for 28 1/2 years in MS Army National Guard retiring as an NCOE6.

Bob was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He served twice as Commander of the American Legion, he served as President of the Civitan Club. He served as President of the Cathedral Home School Association. He and Ruth enjoyed being active in St. Mary Basilica CYO youth organization. He served as Krewe of Killarney St. Patrick 21 and as Santa Clause for the Natchez Santa Clause Committee.

After retiring from the Employment Service, he opened a small tax return business, Quality Tax Service which is still in existence. He attended night classes at University of Southern MS to obtain a degree in Business Management with a minor in Accounting.

Hunting, fishing and Ole Miss Football were his favorite sports.

Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ruth Brown McWilliams. One son, Robert 0. McWilliams Jr. and wife Amy, and two grandchildren Trenton and Maggie.

Pallbearers will be Charles Mardis, Charles Garrity, Joe Garrity, Gabe Cassagne, Toby Maier and Ricky Maier.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pleasant Acre Day School, Post Office box 1362 Natchez, MS 39120, St. Mary Basilica, 107 South Union Street Natchez, MS 39120 or a charity of your choice.

