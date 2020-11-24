expand
November 26, 2020

People lineup for Thanksgiving dinner at the Stewpot during a past Thanksgiving. Stewpot Director Amanda Jeansonne said donations were generous this year and the Stewpot is prepared to meet needs this Thanksgiving. (File photo / The Natchez Democrat)

Stewpot ready to serve needy on Thanksgiving

By Scott Hawkins

Published 3:09 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020

NATCHEZ — Thanksgiving is Thursday and just about everyone has plans to celebrate the occasion in someway with a special meal.

Some people who are less fortunate than others this year will be depending on the Natchez Stewpot to provide a Thanksgiving meal, and this year, thanks to the generous donations of people in the community and beyond, the Stewpot will be able to meet the needs.

“We’ve probably gotten 40 turkeys and lots of canned goods,” Natchez Stewpot Director Amanda Jeansonne said, adding that volunteers were working Tuesday to prepare all of the side dishes. “A company donated all the rolls so we are in great shape. It has been a great year.”

Jeansonne said the Stewpot delivers 200 meals per day to elderly and shut in people and approximately 50 to 60 meals to people who come in person to the Stewpot each day at 69 E. Franklin St. to pick up meals.

Jeansonne said she anticipates Thanksgiving’s meals to be about the same number as served on a typical day.

“Our numbers have been down a little the last few months,” Jeansonne said. “I think it will be about the same. Sometimes the big holidays are bigger than normal, and sometimes they are smaller because people are doing things with their families. This year I just don’t know.”

The Stewpot dining room at 69 E. Franklin St., Natchez, is open from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sundays.

The Natchez Stewpot can be reached at 601-442-9413.

