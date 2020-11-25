expand
November 26, 2020

Jimmy Lee Fair

By Staff Reports

Published 4:16 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020

FERRIDAY — Graveside burial for Jimmy Lee Fair, 68, of Ferriday, LA will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at the Vidalia Cemetery with Rev. Raymond Riley officiating.

Services are under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation/Service will on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Jimmy Lee Fair was born March 24, 1952 the son of Dan and Josie Percy Fair.

Mr. Fair was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert Fair, Dan Fair, Jr.; three sisters, Ethel Fair, Joyce Kelly, Willie Mae Fair Holmes.

He leaves to cherish his two sisters, Marie Jenkins, Vidalia, LA, Pearly B. Fair, St. Joseph, LA; three daughters, Dionne Cage and her husband, Wendell, Shawn Collins, Carla Cager and her husband, John; three grandchildren, Kendrick Cooper and his wife Tia, Ayla Tillman and husband Glenn, Breelin Auzenne; four great-grandchildren; all of Baton Rouge, LA; one special niece, Linda J. Payne, Vidalia, LA; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews; his life long friend, Delcenia Cager, Ferriday, LA; and other relatives and friends.

“There are no tears in heaven nor grief of any kind.  I leave this final teardrop to those I’ve left behind.  Though absent from the body I’m present with the Lord. In joy of my salvation is now my full reward.”  Jimmy Lee

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com

