expand
Ad Spot

November 26, 2020

Trash collection one day behind schedule for Thanksgiving

By Staff Reports

Published 4:03 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020

NATCHEZ — Adams County residents who usually have their trash collected on Thursday or Friday will instead have their trash picked up one day behind schedule due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Adams County Emergency Management Liaison Officer Neifa Hardy announced the trash collection scheduling change in a CodeRED community message on Wednesday.

“Regular trash pick-up day for City and County residents will change by one day due to the Thanksgiving Holiday,” Hardy said. “If you would normally have trash pick-up on Thursday, your trash pick-up day is Friday. If your trash pick-up day is Friday, your trash will now be picked up on Saturday.”

Hardy also encouraged residents to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as they celebrate this holiday season on behalf of city and county officials.

“To continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Adams County Board of Supervisors along with the Mayor and Natchez Board of Alderman would like to encourage all residents to follow the CDC Thanksgiving guidelines this holiday season by encouraging small family gatherings, practicing social distancing, wearing masks and continuing to use proper handwashing techniques,” Hardy said.

“We would like everyone to remain safe during this holiday season. Happy holidays to all.”

More News

Egg Bowl, other in-state rivalries left off of SEC’s Thanksgiving menu

Saints QB Hill treating next games as ‘big’ for his career

Clinton Roy Blackwell

Gail L. Johnson McGruder

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Trash collection one day behind schedule for Thanksgiving

News

Ferriday man sentenced to life for 2019 slaying of Natchez schoolteacher

Business

Mayor: Silver Street raising and dock plans moving forward

News

Tree lighting event is Saturday in Natchez

News

Former Natchez Alderman David Massey dies at 72

News

Stewpot ready to serve needy on Thanksgiving

News

Saturday high-speed chase began in Louisiana, ended with crash in Natchez

News

No print edition of The Democrat on Friday

News

Natchez school board cancels bid opening for new high school due to COVID-19

News

5 Miss-Lou residents die of COVID-19 over weekend

News

Remains found in Natchez neighborhood

News

The Dart: Natchez resident loves music

News

Coroner: A Natchez woman dies with COVID-19 Sunday

DEVELOPING NEWS

Suspect in high-speed vehicle chase arrested in Natchez

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Police investigating Saturday shooting that injured two people

News

Coroner: Two Ferriday men died with COVID-19 Saturday at Merit Health Natchez

News

Natchez freedmen and women largely funded Emancipation Monument in Washington, D.C.

News

Adams County coroner loses 25-year-old granddaughter to COVID-19, urges compliance with health guidelines

News

35-year-old Ferriday resident dies with COVID-19 as cases, hospitalizations continue rising

News

‘American Pickers’ star Mike Wolfe picks Natchez

News

COVID-19 numbers spike locally just before holidays

News

Norm Yvon resigns as lead administrator of Cathedral School

BREAKING NEWS

ACCS falls to Leake Academy in MAIS Class 5A state championship

News

Second suspect arrested in Tuesday armed robbery