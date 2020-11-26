expand
November 26, 2020

Stewpot serves 300 Thanksgiving meals thanks to generous donations

By Scott Hawkins

Published 1:24 pm Thursday, November 26, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Stewpot served up some 300 Thanksgiving meals to people in need on Thanksgiving Day Thursday, thanks to the generosity of community donors and volunteers.

Kitchen Manager Johnnie B. Davis said kitchen workers began working at 6:30 a.m. Thursday to prepare the meals in time to distribute them to the community.

Volunteers cooked 40 donated turkeys at their homes, said Amanda Jeansonne, Stewpot director, and delivered them prepared back to the Stewpot.

The turkeys were cut and volunteers prepared plates of turkey, stuffing and vegetables that were delivered to some 200 shut in and needy people and some 100 people who showed up in person to pick up the Thanksgiving meals.

“It is going smooth,” said Elrica Coleman, who works at the Stewpot, which serves some 250 meals per day to needy people in the community.

Coleman said the Stewpot had plenty of food left at 11:45 a.m. Thursday and anticipated everyone who wanted a meal would be able to get one before the Stewpot closed at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Jeansonne said the donations were appreciated and that donated blankets were also distributed to people who needed them on Thursday.

“I can’t say enough thanks to the community for the donations,” Jeansonne said, adding the canned goods donated will help the Stewpot through the upcoming months.

