November 27, 2020

Faye LaSyone

By Staff Reports

Published 12:18 pm Friday, November 27, 2020

Nov. 29, 1933 – Nov. 26, 2020

VIDALIA — A private graveside service for Faye LaSyone, 86, of Vidalia, LA was held at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was born to Truly Smith and Stella Bracken Smith on November 29, 1933 in Prentiss, MS and passed away November 26, 2020 in Natchez, MS.

Faye was a devoted wife, Mom, and MeMe to our family. She loved keeping her home clean and neat and preparing delicious meals, giving us such great wisdom and advice and showing us how to do things the right way by how she lived her life.

She was energetic throughout her adult life, including being a dedicated employee during her years in Ferriday working at Raymond’s Dept. Store and Winn-Dixie where she made numerous long-lasting friendships.

We will miss our Mom and MeMe this holiday season and future ones to come and whenever we get together as a family. But she’ll always be with us and we will think of all of the great holidays and times throughout the years she helped to give us. We will always cherish our memories of the precious times we were blessed to have with Mom and MeMe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 58 years, Warren LaSyone; brothers, Thomas Smith and Harry Smith; and son-in-law, Rick Brown.

Faye leaves behind her daughter, Ruth Brown of Vidalia, LA; sons, Ed LaSyone & his wife Erin of Heber Springs, AR and Jay LaSyone of Vidalia, LA; grandsons, Lukas LaSyone of Santa Claira, CA and Landon LaSyone of Washington, DC; granddaughter, Aubrie LaSyone of Denham Springs, LA and Abbie Temple & her husband Josh of Haughton, LA; great-grandson, Hayes Temple; sister, JoAnn Dunaway & her husband Denver of Prentiss, MS; brother, Jimmy Smith of Prentiss, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is also survived by her loving cat, Cricket who will miss watching their favorite TV programs together.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.comerfh.com.

