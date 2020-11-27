Flash flood warning issued for parts of Natchez
A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Natchez during a Friday morning thunderstorm.
Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said the flash flood warning was issued for the downtown Natchez area Friday morning and not all of Adams County.
Drivers should watch for high water on roadways and to avoid driving through low areas that flood frequently, he said.
“Be careful driving through any standing water on the road,” Bradford said.