Crime reports: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Nesha Harris, 24, 1110 George F. West Sr. Blvd., on charges of contempt of court, telephone harassment and malicious mischief greater than $1,000. Bond set at $15,850.

Pamela Piper, 27, 593 Old U.S. 84, on charges of contempt of court by failure to appear. Bond set at $785.

Arrests — Monday

Devan Sims, age not provided, 211 George F. West Blvd., on a charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Unwanted subject on Janice Circle.

Alarm on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Coral Avenue.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Felix Street.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Open door on Itasca Drive.

Loud noise on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Welfare check on Old Washington Road.

Welfare check on McIntyre Blvd.

False alarm on Holly Drive.

Suspicious activity on Roselawn Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Laird Street.

Accident on Coral Avenue.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Dog problem on Gloucester Road.

Alarm on Ridgewood Road.

Traffic stop on Walnut Drive.

Shots fired on Oakhill Drive.

Traffic stop on Springwood Road.

Unwanted subject on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Unwanted subject on Franklin Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Breaking and entering on D’Evereux Drive.

Theft on North Temple Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on John Glen Avenue.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on Main Street.

Assisting motorist on T. Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

Reckless driving on Quitman Street.

Burglary on Bluff Street.

Fire on Inez Street.

Loud noise on Pintard Street.

Shots fired on West Steirs lane.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Loud noise on North Shields Lane.

Disturbance on Grant Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Antoine Bacon, 42, 14 Kings Circle, on a charge of simple assault. Released on a bond of $500.

Thomas Dotson, 31, 742 Lower Woodville Road, on a charge of simple assault. Released on a bond of $500.

Darren Jamar Fleming, 31, 2107 Jones Road, Baytown Texas, on charges of driving under the influence, speeding and no seatbelt. Released on a bond of $1,500.

Marvin Lamar Minor, 24, 26 Montgomery Road, on a charge of sale of a schedule I controlled substance. Released on a bond of $5,000.

Cynthia Skipper, 40, 742 Lower Woodville Road, on charges of simple assault and domestic violence. Released on a bond of $500.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Redd Loop Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on King Circle.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Unwanted subject on Steamplant Road.

Suspicious activity on East Wilderness Road.

Warrant on State Street.

Dog problem on Elm Drive.

Breaking and entering on Old Country Club Road.

False alarm on Fairway Drive.

Reckless driving on Lake Montrose Road.

Domestic disturbance on Lower Woodville Road.

Unwanted subject on Elm Drive.

Loud noise on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Missing person on Morgantown Road.

Alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Civil matter on Lake Montrose Road.

Loud noise on Red Loop Road.

Shots fired on Liberty Road.

Unwanted subject on Lower Woodville Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Eric William Patten, 30, 600 Vidalia Drive, on a warrant for another agency.

Arrests — Tuesday

Reginald Q. McCoy, 37, 200 Kyle Road, on charges of home invasion and simple criminal damage to property. No bond set.

Allona Carter, 32, 303 14th St., SE Canton, on a charge of fugitive from Catahoula Parish. No bond set.

Michael Coldiron, 37, 2464 LA 15, on a charge of aggravated battery. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Ronnie Collier, 35, 10238 U.S. 84 Ferriday, for violation of protective orders and possession of schedule II drugs. No bond set.

Reports unavailable.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Genesia Green, 34, 313 8th St., on a bench warrant. Bond set at $750.

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.