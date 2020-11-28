expand
Ad Spot

November 29, 2020

LaSalle upsets Delta Charter in Class 1A first round

By Patrick Jones

Published 12:57 pm Saturday, November 28, 2020

FERRIDAY — The Delta Charter School Storm had not played a football game in four weeks and it showed as they were upset by the LaSalle High School Tigers 32-6 last Friday night in the first round of the 2020 LHSAA Class 1A Playoffs.

“They were more physical than we were,” Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler said. “It was exactly what we expected. They just outplayed us and outcoached us.”

Delta Charter, the No. 13 seed, was on a three-game winning streak before COVID-19 halted its regular season after its 44-6 win at Tensas High School back on Thursday, Oct. 29 as the players had to go into quarantine for what was supposed to have been two weeks as their games against St. Frederick High School and Cedar Creek School were canceled.

Then what was supposed to have been Delta Charter’s regular-season finale at Ouachita Christian School on Friday, Nov. 20 was also canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Yet Delta Charter was favored to defeat a LaSalle team that went 1-5 overall and 0-2 in District 3-1A during the regular season. But that would not be the case despite having the home-field advantage.

“Juvari Singleton and Payton Roberts had a good game on defense,” Wheeler said.

The Storm’s only touchdown was on a 20-yard pass from Kenzeric Hollins to Singleton. That was one of the few bright spots for Delta Charter.

When asked what the crowd and the atmosphere was like, Wheeler said, “It was okay. I think the weather kept some people away. It was a typical playoff atmosphere. Their coach (Derek White) said they had a lot of players healthy at the right time. They got some linemen back. They’re well-coached and they play hard.”

Granted, No. 20 seed LaSalle last played on Friday, Nov. 6, but it didn’t seem like it had any effect on the Tigers.

“They had been off for two weeks. We’ve been off for three weeks. I’m not going to use that as an excuse. We did not play well enough to win,” Wheeler said.

Delta Charter finished its season with an overall record of 3-3.

“I thought we had a good season. We didn’t have the numbers, but we did play yard,” Wheeler said. “I expect the numbers to be up next year. We have a good group of kids coming back.”

LaSalle improved to 2-5 overall and will next play at No. 4 seed White Castle High School in the second round.

More News

Rep. Sam C. Mims, V, Awarded State Legislator of the Year by Rural Health Association

Natchez mayor announces change in Christmas parade plans after COVID-19 numbers spike

Bird’s-eye view: Artist with Natchez roots gives creations new perspective

Hundreds turnout for Natchez Christmas tree lighting Saturday night

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Rep. Sam C. Mims, V, Awarded State Legislator of the Year by Rural Health Association

DEVELOPING NEWS

Natchez mayor announces change in Christmas parade plans after COVID-19 numbers spike

News

Bird’s-eye view: Artist with Natchez roots gives creations new perspective

News

Hundreds turnout for Natchez Christmas tree lighting Saturday night

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez-Adams schools to continue virtual learning only through December

News

E-911: Seconds can seem like minutes in emergencies (with audio)

COVID-19

Hospital CEO tests positive for COVID-19 as local cases rise

BREAKING NEWS

Flash flood warning issued for parts of Natchez

News

Hospitals using antibody therapy to help fight virus

News

Stewpot serves 300 Thanksgiving meals thanks to generous donations

News

Trash collection one day behind schedule for Thanksgiving

News

Ferriday man sentenced to life for 2019 slaying of Natchez schoolteacher

Business

Mayor: Silver Street raising and dock plans moving forward

News

Tree lighting event is Saturday in Natchez

News

Former Natchez Alderman David Massey dies at 72

News

Stewpot ready to serve needy on Thanksgiving

News

Saturday high-speed chase began in Louisiana, ended with crash in Natchez

News

No print edition of The Democrat on Friday

News

Natchez school board cancels bid opening for new high school due to COVID-19

News

5 Miss-Lou residents die of COVID-19 over weekend

News

Remains found in Natchez neighborhood

News

The Dart: Natchez resident loves music

News

Coroner: A Natchez woman dies with COVID-19 Sunday

DEVELOPING NEWS

Suspect in high-speed vehicle chase arrested in Natchez