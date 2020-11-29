expand
Ad Spot

November 29, 2020

Rep. Sam Mims, left, was recently named the Mississippi Rural Health Association's State Legislator of the Year. (File Photo, The Natchez Democrat)

Rep. Sam C. Mims, V, Awarded State Legislator of the Year by Rural Health Association

By Staff Reports

Published 6:59 pm Sunday, November 29, 2020

State Rep. Sam C. Mims, V (R), District 97, was recently awarded the Mississippi Rural Health Association’s ‘State Legislator of the Year Award.’  This award is presented to one lawmaker each year for his or her work to advance healthcare policy in support of rural Mississippi.

Representing Adams, Amite, Franklin, and Pike Counties, Rep. Mims understands rural Mississippi very well. Not only does he have a professional background in the healthcare field, but he has served as chair of the House Public Health and Human Services Committee for 9 years.  In this role, Rep. Mims has advanced legislation related to reimbursement for services, expansion of telehealth, growth of broadband connectivity, support of emergency management services, and greater flexibilities of hospitals and clinics.

In 2020, Rep. Mims authored and passed legislation creating a new ‘Center for Rural Health’ within the Mississippi State Department of Health. This new Center will allow efforts from the existing State Office of Rural Health and Primary Care to be magnified for obtaining grants and contracts from partner agencies. It will also allow the office to better support rural hospitals and clinics with new payment methodologies and expanded ways to treat and provide access to patients.

Rep. Mims was awarded this recognition during the Mississippi Rural Health Association’s 25th Annual Conference, which was held as a virtual conference due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“This is a very special honor for me”, Mims stated, “for I have spent the last several years doing whatever possible to improve the quality and availability of healthcare for all Mississippians, especially those who reside in the rural areas of our state. I really appreciate the Mississippi Rural Health Association’s goals and I look forward to continue to work with this important association.”

More News

Rep. Sam C. Mims, V, Awarded State Legislator of the Year by Rural Health Association

Natchez mayor announces change in Christmas parade plans after COVID-19 numbers spike

Bird’s-eye view: Artist with Natchez roots gives creations new perspective

Hundreds turnout for Natchez Christmas tree lighting Saturday night

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Rep. Sam C. Mims, V, Awarded State Legislator of the Year by Rural Health Association

DEVELOPING NEWS

Natchez mayor announces change in Christmas parade plans after COVID-19 numbers spike

News

Bird’s-eye view: Artist with Natchez roots gives creations new perspective

News

Hundreds turnout for Natchez Christmas tree lighting Saturday night

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez-Adams schools to continue virtual learning only through December

News

E-911: Seconds can seem like minutes in emergencies (with audio)

COVID-19

Hospital CEO tests positive for COVID-19 as local cases rise

BREAKING NEWS

Flash flood warning issued for parts of Natchez

News

Hospitals using antibody therapy to help fight virus

News

Stewpot serves 300 Thanksgiving meals thanks to generous donations

News

Trash collection one day behind schedule for Thanksgiving

News

Ferriday man sentenced to life for 2019 slaying of Natchez schoolteacher

Business

Mayor: Silver Street raising and dock plans moving forward

News

Tree lighting event is Saturday in Natchez

News

Former Natchez Alderman David Massey dies at 72

News

Stewpot ready to serve needy on Thanksgiving

News

Saturday high-speed chase began in Louisiana, ended with crash in Natchez

News

No print edition of The Democrat on Friday

News

Natchez school board cancels bid opening for new high school due to COVID-19

News

5 Miss-Lou residents die of COVID-19 over weekend

News

Remains found in Natchez neighborhood

News

The Dart: Natchez resident loves music

News

Coroner: A Natchez woman dies with COVID-19 Sunday

DEVELOPING NEWS

Suspect in high-speed vehicle chase arrested in Natchez