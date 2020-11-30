expand
November 30, 2020

Adams County records another COVID-19 death

By Staff Reports

Published 1:03 pm Monday, November 30, 2020

Adams County now has 1,444 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in march and the county’s death toll is now at 51, according to statistics released Monday by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Also on Monday, Adams County Coroner James Lee reported that he recorded the COVID-19 death of a 77-year-old Adams County female at Merit Health Natchez.

That death will be added to the Adams County deaths once MSDH confirms it.

Volunteer statistician Norma Williams is reporting that Adams County has a 23.1% positivity rate between Oct. 29 and Nov. 11 and Merit Health Natchez had 16 COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital and four of those in the ICU on Nov. 27.

Statewide, MSDH reported 1,485 new cases and one new COVID-19 death on Monday.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1444 51 64 14
Alcorn 1548 28 88 13
Amite 558 14 15 2
Attala 1175 34 124 23
Benton 499 18 44 10
Bolivar 2429 84 222 30
Calhoun 781 13 25 4
Carroll 740 15 45 9
Chickasaw 1090 32 48 14
Choctaw 350 7 1 0
Claiborne 589 16 43 9
Clarke 930 53 93 27
Clay 934 27 20 3
Coahoma 1519 43 127 11
Copiah 1670 40 71 9
Covington 1279 39 69 16
De Soto 10332 104 103 20
Forrest 3882 86 185 41
Franklin 353 5 4 1
George 1264 25 47 6
Greene 612 22 40 6
Grenada 1428 45 117 21
Hancock 1236 40 67 11
Harrison 7244 111 348 37
Hinds 10190 199 545 82
Holmes 1323 61 102 20
Humphreys 547 19 33 8
Issaquena 120 4 0 0
Itawamba 1561 35 91 17
Jackson 6521 124 183 19
Jasper 848 22 1 0
Jefferson 364 11 15 3
Jefferson Davis 588 17 8 1
Jones 3677 88 188 38
Kemper 447 18 41 9
Lafayette 3349 52 150 32
Lamar 2966 50 43 12
Lauderdale 3575 147 323 79
Lawrence 734 14 26 2
Leake 1394 44 42 7
Lee 5236 95 200 39
Leflore 2077 91 196 48
Lincoln 1948 65 166 36
Lowndes 2438 64 116 34
Madison 4964 107 294 53
Marion 1186 46 105 15
Marshall 2212 50 58 15
Monroe 2039 78 176 52
Montgomery 758 25 53 9
Neshoba 2241 118 156 43
Newton 1080 29 44 10
Noxubee 725 17 21 4
Oktibbeha 2513 62 193 31
Panola 2296 53 60 11
Pearl River 1541 68 103 23
Perry 681 26 20 7
Pike 1647 58 98 27
Pontotoc 2029 29 19 2
Prentiss 1495 31 87 10
Quitman 497 7 0 0
Rankin 5805 103 224 31
Scott 1579 30 30 3
Sharkey 323 17 43 8
Simpson 1519 53 138 19
Smith 728 16 55 8
Stone 800 15 58 9
Sunflower 1925 55 84 15
Tallahatchie 977 27 31 7
Tate 1770 51 71 18
Tippah 1280 30 61 4
Tishomingo 1108 42 96 26
Tunica 623 19 15 2
Union 1710 26 46 11
Walthall 772 29 67 13
Warren 1787 57 125 26
Washington 3241 108 187 39
Wayne 1206 23 59 10
Webster 464 14 52 11
Wilkinson 404 22 20 5
Winston 1245 26 64 13
Yalobusha 723 28 80 19
Yazoo 1588 40 137 15
Total 153,270 3,807 7,709 1,447

 

 

