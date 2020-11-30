Feb. 7, 1950 – Nov. 27, 2020

BOYLE — Michael Otto LeBlanc, 70, of Boyle, MS, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Greenwood Leflore Hospital.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church in Cleveland, MS. A Rosary will follow the visitation.

Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the North Cleveland Cemetery. Father Kent Bowlds will officiate the services.

Due to Covid, all attendees will be required to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.

Michael was born on February 7, 1950 to the late Leon and Mary (Carroll) LeBlanc in Natchez, MS. He graduated from South Natchez High School in 1970. Michael married Cheryl Clary on February 19, 1972 at St. Mary’s Basilica in Natchez, MS. Michael went to work for Mississippi Power and Light and worked there until his retirement, 37 years later, as Chief Plant Operator. He loved hunting deer, fishing and was a huge LSU fan. He loved spending time with his family and being outside.

Michael is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cheryl LeBlanc of Boyle, MS; daughter, Cristie (Scott) Washington of Cleveland, MS; Daughter, Michelle (Brad) Jones of Boyle, MS; daughter, Olivia Desha LeBlanc of Jackson, MS; sister, Suzanne (Paul) Guido of Natchez, MS; brother, Leon Gilbert LeBlanc, Jr. of Natchez, MS; three grandchildren, Madison Claire Greer of Memphis, TN, Hayden Scott Washington of Cleveland, MS, and Charlie Jones of Boyle, MS and three nieces.