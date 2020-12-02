Sept. 13, 1943 – Nov. 30, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Betty J. Rhinehart, 77, of Natchez who died Monday, November 30, 2020 in Natchez will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Stephen Wiley and Rev. Steve Purvis officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Rhinehart was born September 13, 1943 in Jackson, MS. the daughter of M. H. Joiner and Alma G. Thomas Joiner.

She was a member of Morgantown Baptist Church and Woodmen of the World. She was a wonderful Granny to Cody and Kristen.

Mrs. Rhinehart was preceded in death by Alma Joiner (EE) and Henry Joiner (Pappa).

Survivors include her husband, Frank E. Rhinehart; son Kavin Rhinehart and wife Leslie Rhinehart; grandson Cody Rhinehart; granddaughter Kristen Hollingsworth and husband Daniel Hollingsworth; cousin Lee Thomas and wife Carol Thomas and their children, Matthew and Michael Thomas; and cousin Janice Hayes and husband Dan Hayes.

Pallbearers will be Greg Brown, Kenneth Richards, Michael Anderson, Whest Shirley, Harry Smith, Woody Blanton and Randy Cowart.

Memorials may be made to Morgantown Baptist Church.

