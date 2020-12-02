Courthouse records: Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

Adams County

Nov. 20-25

Civil suits:

Lee Felton v. Adams County Board of Supervisors. (Request for Hearing)

Estate of Bruce Wayne Brice Jr.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Hunter Aaron Boyd, 23, Vidalia, La. to Taylor Alyss Jackson, 21, Vidalia, La.

Deed transactions:

Nov. 19=24

Thad Michael Laiche and John Melville Zufall to Thomas Phillips Huston and Sarah Truly Huston, land at the southeasterly corner formed by the intersection of State and Rankin Streets.

David Stephen Moore and Bridgette Bruscato Moore to Nickie Davis, lot 51 Westover Heights Subdivision, Fourth Development.

Military Warriors Support Foundation to Scott Lee Whitmore and Melissa Whitmore, lot 14 Somerset Forest Subdivision.

Margaret M. Harveston to Melody Harveston Frith, lot 40 Westover Heights Subdivision, Fourth Development.

Mortgages:

Nov. 19-24

Nickie Davis to USAA Federal Savings Bank, lot 51 Westover Heights Subdivision, Fourth Development.

Melinda R. Prater to Mississippi Home Corporation, lot 105 Oakland Subdivision.

Scott L. Whitmore and Melissa Whitmore to Eustis Mortgage Corporation, lot 14 Somerset Forest Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court Civil Cases

Monday, Nov. 23:

LVNV Funding v. Julienne Kendall.

LVNV Funding v. Chrystal Morgan.

LVNV Funding v. Jennifer Allen.

Vicksburg Health v. Walter Sago.

LVNV Funding v. Brenda Gaylor.

LVNV Funding v. Otis Anderson.

Family Check Advance v. Glenda Mitchell.

Friday, Nov. 20:

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Nicole Doss.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Aretha Stewart.

LVNV Funding v. Nicole Carthon.

Advanced Recovery Consultants v. Celestrial Hughes.

Advanced Recovery Consultants v. Jennifer Bennett.

Concordia Parish

Nov. 20-25

Civil suits:

Succession of Marilyn Lawrence Campbell.

First Tower Loan, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Natchez v. Quentin Chatman A/K/A Quentin Martel Chatman.

First Tower Loan, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Natchez v. Jennifer Chatman.

Renza Birdie v. Lovan Booker Jr.

Renza Birdie v. Steven Booker.

Renza Birdie v. Bristol West Insurance Company.

Westaff Workforce Solutions, LLC v. Vidalia Industrial Facilities, LLC.

Succession of Charles Thomas Ames.

Stephanie Brown Weatherspoon v. James Reed.

Consumer Portfolio Services v. Sharie Ann Milligan.

First Tower Loan, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Oak Grove v. Andrea Davis A/K/A Andrea Marcovicci Davis.

Gloria Gross v. Shaketa Powell Snyder.

Kiesha Conner v. Terry Hornsby.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

None.

Deed transactions:

Commander Corporation, Willie L. Taylor Sr. and Shirley Ellis Taylor to Christian P. Richards Jr., lots C-7 and C-8 Panola Cove.

Concordia Bank & Trust Company to Carl Saunier, lot 34 Cross Addition.

Patricia Ann Crane Campbell, Robert R. Campbell Jr., Randy Crane Campbell and Herbert Kim Campbell to Jamie Morace and Jennnifer Lynn Morace, 3.51 acres, portion of lot 5 Robert Campbell Estate.

Old River Development, LLC to Austin Lance Lipsey and Morgan Huggins Lipsey, a 0.63 acre tract being lot 2 Cypress Pointe Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Malinda Ann Thorton Ford and Michael Wayne Ford to Quicken Loans, LLC lots 15A and 16A Minorca Acres Subdivision.

William Heath Seyfarth and Amanda Lynn Seyfarth to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 12 and 13 of lot 4 of a division of the Coleman Tract.

Carl Saunier to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 34 Cross Addition.

Jennifer Lynn Morace and Jamie Levelle Morace to Fidelity Bank, 3.51 acres, a portion of lot 5 Robert Campbell Estate.

Austin Lance Lipsey and Morgan Huggins Lipsey to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, a 0.63 acre tract being lot 2 Cypress Pointe Subdivision.