April 27, 1967 – Nov. 23, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Myron Keith Woods, 53, of Dallas, TX, who died Monday, November 23, 2020 in Dallas will be 1 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor K. E. Stanton, officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Myron was born April 27, 1967 in Ackerman, MS, the son of Mary Helen Woods and Willie Joe Woods. He was self-employed as a CDL truck driver with Woods Trucking. Myron was a die-hard San Francisco 49ers fan and enjoyed watching television and listening to music.

He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, his aunt, uncle and sister.

Myron leaves to cherish his memory wife, Shawanda Robinson Woods; parents, Mary Helen Woods and Willie Joe Woods (Sheryl); son, Kyron Makel Woods; stepdaughters, Krystal Welcome (Wilton) and Ka’Micia Robinson of Dallas; sister, Tiffany Woods; grandchildren, Jordan Welcome, Kason Allen and Jacoby Welcome; special family members, Kewayne and Tracy McGhee and Vernon Harris, Jr. and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.