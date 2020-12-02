State Health Officer urges people to avoid public events

Mississippi State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs, MD, MPH, sent out a public health guidance advisory Wednesday afternoon urging people to refrain from public gatherings as state COVID-19 numbers reach record highs.

On Monday, Mississippi’s COVID-19 daily confirmed cases reached a 2,457, the highest one-day total since the pandemic began in March.

Also on Monday, Adams County recorded 25 new cases, which matched the county’s highest-level set on Aug. 22.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said Adams County recorded 11 deaths in November and the county’s death toll now stands at 52.

“Due to the rapidly rising burden of COVID-19 cases, excessive hospitalizations and the high risk of COVID-19 infection in the community, the Mississippi State Department of Health is issuing the following Public Health Guidance,” the advisory states. “All residents of Mississippi should avoid any social gathering that includes individuals outside of the nuclear family or household. MSDH recommends that Mississippians only participate in work, school or other absolutely essential activities.”

MSDH recommends, through the advisory, that all Mississippians protect themselves and their families by avoiding public or social gatherings such as the following:

* Social events or parties

* Family gatherings outside of the household or nuclear family

* Weddings

* Funerals (other than close family and preferably outdoors)

* Sporting events

* In-person church services