Oct. 18, 2012 – Nov. 27, 2020

BATON ROUGE — Funeral services for Ca’Mayah Nicole Riley, 8, of Baton Rouge, who died Friday, November 27, 2020 in Baton Rouge will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Baptist Church in Baton Rouge.

Burial will follow at the Winnfield Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church in Baton Rouge.

Ca’Mayah was born October 18, 2012 in Baton Rouge, the daughter of Cordney Riley and Thomas Earls. She was a 2nd grade student and enjoyed singing, dancing and tiktok. Ca’Mayah was a member of M & M Dance Team.

She is preceded in death by her sister Ja’Nayah Richardson and brother Cardia Riley.

Ca’Mayah leaves to cherish her memories: parents, Cordney Riley and Thomas Earls; brothers Kaddarius Cage, Dedrick Earls, Thomas D. Samuel Porter and Dakovian Arnold; sisters Dora Evans, Arianna Porter and Zylaijan Porter; grandparents William Riley, Deloria and Eric Bell and a host of uncles, aunt, cousins, other relatives and friends.

