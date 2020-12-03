Feb. 24, 2020 – Nov. 30, 2020

BATON ROUGE — Funeral services for Cardia Jamyron Riley, 9 months, of Baton Rouge, who died Monday, November 30, 2020 in Lafayette will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Baptist Church in Baton Rouge.

Burial will follow at Winnfield Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church in Baton Rouge.

Cardia was born February 24, 2020 in Baton Rouge, the son of Cordney Riley and Jermaine Thomas. He enjoyed eating and dancing.

He is preceded in death by his sisters, Ja’Nayah De’Shell Richardson and Ca’Mayah Nicole Riley.

Cardia leaves to cherish his memories: parents, Cordney Riley and Jermaine Thomas; grandparents William “Chubby” Riley, Deloria and Eric Bell, Herman Brown, Sr. and Joan Thomas; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, family and friends,

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.