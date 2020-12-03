Season of Wishes: Seeds of Change has a mission to help people

NATCHEZ — Seeds of Change, a non-profit charitable organization has the broad mission to help people.

To that end, Seeds of Change operates a food bank, holds events to honor veterans, helps senior citizens with their needs and organizes an annual seniors trip known as “Seniors on the Move.”

The past year, however, all of the Seeds of Change organization’s regular events have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the exception of the Annual Bikers Weekend in Natchez, said Carolyn Myers, Ph.D., who founded and operates the organization.

That does not mean Seeds of Change has not been at work over the past year, however.

“We were a part of the pandemic food distribution this year,” Myers said. “We served over 500 people in the community this past year.”

Seeds of Change has conducted food distributions, funded by federal Fund the Families program money, periodically in the area since the pandemic began in March, Myers said.

Recently, Seeds of Change participated in a National Homeless Awareness Week event that filled a trailer with food and care packages for homeless people in the area.

Myers said she estimates the area has approximately 15 homeless people.

Myers said she and others, including the Rev. Bill Barksdale of Jefferson Street Methodist Church, the Rev. Clifton Marvel of Greater Macedonia Baptist Church and Debbie Foster of First Baptist Church of Natchez helped a homeless man they met at the event.

“We purchased him a bike, a helmet and a lock,” Myers said, adding they are helping the man get an ID so he can get a job.

Besides cutting down on the Seeds of Change’s ability to conduct events, Myers said she has seen an increased need from people whose finances have been impacted by the pandemic.

“Right now, we need some volunteers, contractors, electricians, plumbers, to help repair houses of seniors,” Myers said. “We are trying to more or less do things to help people in the community. My mission is to help others.”

The pandemic also has cut down on monetary contributions to the organization, Myers said, adding food donations are still coming in.

From 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Seeds of Change will distribute food to seniors 55 and older and veterans at the Natchez VFW at 318 Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

It will be a drive-through event and people should call 601-807-6343 before they arrive and be prepared to present an ID showing their age or veteran status, Myers said.

Otherwise, Myers said Seeds of Changes is in need of monetary donations, food donations or labor contributions.

“Monetary and food donations are always welcome,” Myers said, adding people can call her at 601-870-6343 to make food donations or mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 714, Natchez, MS 39121.