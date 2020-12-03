expand
December 4, 2020

Welcome to Miss Lou, Trinity Medical!

By Editorial Board

Published 8:21 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

Construction is complete, the ribbon has been cut and soon the new 61,000-square-foot Trinity Medical facility and 17,000 square-foot medical office building in Ridgecrest will be open for business.

The hospital, officials say, will be as good as any facility around.

All that is left is surveying and licensing from the Louisiana Department of Health and the facility is expected to open in early January, officials said.

The new facility comes at a great time as the nation and the Miss-Lou are experiencing high COVID-19 numbers, but the facility will also be useful for other outpatient services and emergency room services.

The cost was funded in part by a $30 million United States Department of Agriculture loan, new market tax credits and financing through United Mississippi Bank, and officials said approximately $3 million was put back into the local economy during the construction process.

The cost of the project will be well worth it once the facility is open. Not only will the facilities be of benefit to local residents but also a point of pride for the community.

Trinity’s new facilities, which have been in the works for six years, will be a welcome addition to the Miss-Lou.

Welcome to the community, Trinity Medical.

