Crime reports: Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South/Sprint Mart

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Reports — Thursday

Welfare concern/check on West Stiers Lane.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Petit larceny on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Seven traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise/music on Oak Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Missing person on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Civil matter on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop at Liberty Road Underpass.

Traffic stop on Eastwood Road.

Accident on Franklin Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Brenham Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Jefferson Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Florida Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Woodhaven Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Accident on Old Washington Road.

Accident on D’Evereaux Drive.

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Warrant/affidavit on South Hampton Street.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on D’Evereaux Drive.

Harassment on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Main Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Pecanwood Drive.

Loud noise/music on High Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Sean Michael Timmons, 35, 6 Janice Circle, Natchez, on charges of burglary all but dwelling, grand larceny, and burglary; inhabited dwelling house, whether armed or not, whether occupied or not. Held on $30,000 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Christopher Brett Parton, 31, 1679 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of trespassing after notice of non-permission. Held without bond.

Reports — Thursday

Fire on Old Highway 84 No. 1.

Four traffic stops on Foster Mound Road.

Disturbance on Old Highway 84 No. 1.

Intelligence report on Kingston Road.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Animal cruelty on Robinson Lane.

Intelligence report on Montebello Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Harassment on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Civil matter on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Three intelligence reports on State Street.

Threats on Ingram Circle.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Stolen vehicle on State Street.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard/Briarwood Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

James Lavoie, 51, 256 LA 3037, Jonesville, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs, possession of schedule I drugs, drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Alicia Bonner, 29, 200 Kyle Road, sentenced to three days in jail suspended upon payment of $315 for speeding and no inspection sticker. No bond set.

Demarko Johnson, 21, 1298 Sunset Blvd., sentenced to three years on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. No bond set.

Byron Burns, 30, 8888 McAdams Road, on a charge of domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Kevin Drexler, 37, Concordia Parish Correctional Facility, on a charge of aggravated battery. Bond set at $10,000.

Kerry Pamplin, 59, 230 Loomis Addition, Clayton, sentenced to 20 days in jail suspended upon payment of $350 for disturbing the peace.

Sherral Hall, 30, 144 Leroy Joseph Road, sentenced to 10 days in jail suspended upon payment of $510 for theft.

Ronnie Perkins, 21, 700 Martin Luther King Blvd., sentenced to three days in jail with credit for time served for simple battery.

Taylor Little, 21, 159 Vernon Road, sentenced to three months in jail suspended with 32 hours of community service and substance abuse program with a $622.50 fine for driving under the influence, underage.

Nancy C. Slover, 46, 520 Eagle Road, sentenced to six months in jail suspended upon payment of $1,457.50 for driving under the influence, first offense and failing to maintain control.

Reports — Friday

Complaint on Airport Road.

Complaint on Smith Lane.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic attachment on LA 129.

Medical call on Vidalia Drive.

Medical call on Grayson Road.

Complaint on Carter Street.

Complaint on LA 65.

Welfare check on Airport Road.

Lose horses on LA 3232.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.