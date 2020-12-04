Oct. 4, 1932 – Nov. 26, 2020

Ruth Crutcher Sessions was born on October 4, 1932 in Natchez, MS, and departed from this life on November 26, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center Bluebonnet Campus. She was a resident of Baton Rouge and enjoyed duplicate bridge, traveling and writing.

Ruth was a talented writer and was passionate about it. She frequently wrote about her childhood as well as her family and travels. Ruth even published two books of her stories that were well received by friends and family. She had memberships in PEO International, Altrusa International, Broadmoor Presbyterian Church Baton Rouge.

Ruth graduated from Louisiana State University at a time when women were greatly in the minority. While there, she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Her first degree was with a double major in education and math in 1955. Her second degree was in Civil Engineering in 1957 at a time when women being enrolled in engineering programs was almost unheard of. Additionally, she was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Civil Engineering honor society, Sigma Tau Sigma. One of her accomplishments of which she was most proud was being the second woman ever to obtain a Professional Engineer’s license in the State of Mississippi.

Throughout her professional life, Ruth enjoyed working not only as a Civil Engineer, but later as a Real Estate Agent, a career at which she excelled.

She is preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Johnston Proby Sessions.

Survivors include her sister Elizabeth Sessions Power, nieces Betsy Sawyer, Jane Greer (Kyle), and Anne Donnarumma (Fabrizio), great nephews, and niece Michael Sawyer (Christy), David Sawyer (Crystal), Jamie Greer, and William Donnarumma.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no memorial service will be held.

Memorial gifts are preferred to be given in her life and memory that will be used by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital- to give a gift please visit www.ilof.com/st-amant/ruth-crutcher-sessions.

