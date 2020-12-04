Thanks to Boy Scouts for Eagle Service Projects

Two local Boy Scouts from Troop 158 under the leadership of Scoutmaster Lee Best recently completed work toward their Eagle Scout designations.

One of the final components of earning an Eagle Scout designation is to complete an Eagle Scout Service Project.

The Adams County community benefitted from these two Eagle Scouts’ work when they created K-9 obstacle courses for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 dogs.

Like their human counterparts, law enforcement K-9s must stay in shape so they are prepared to do the jobs they are called to do.

In the past, Adams County deputies had been taking the K-9s to Hinds County or Baton Rouge once per month to run through obstacle courses there in order to keep the dogs in top physical condition.

The courses designed and built by local Boy Scouts James Meriwether and Landon Lynch will save taxpayers money by allowing the dogs to train here at home and will serve the community for years to come.

Congratulations, Meriwether and Landon, on earning your Eagle Scout distinctions and thanks for your service projects.

You are credits to the community.