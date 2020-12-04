Waste Pro to clean trash along U.S. 61

RE: Recent article “Supervisors complain about trash blowing out of trucks

Following the incident regarding trash littered along Highway 61 last month, Waste Pro’s team in Natchez has inspected all of its trucks to ensure all trash is properly secured and this does not happen again.

While we are not the only waste service provider, this was an isolated incident that was not brought to our attention right away.

However, once we learned of it, we took the necessary steps to rectify the situation and additionally will be hosting a road cleanup this Saturday, Dec. 5, at 8 a.m. along U.S. 61 from Natchez south to the landfill, where the incident took place.

The clean up will stretch approximately 3-8 miles along the highway.

Waste Pro is committed to its motto, Caring For Our Communities. Any news of trash littering roads is disappointing to us and we will work to address it right away. We ask residents to please inform us immediately if they see any such incident in the future so we can get to the bottom of it right away.

Very Respectfully,

Chris Lockwood,

RVP Waste Pro