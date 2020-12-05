COVID-19 continues surge in county, state

Adams County recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour period, said Norma Williams, who has worked with Natchez and Adams County officials and has tracked COVID-19 stats since the beginning of the pandemic.

That’s the largest number of cases in one day since Aug. 22, when Adams County recorded 25 new cases in a single day.

The Mississippi State Department of Health today reported 1,942 statewide with 33 new deaths in the last day.

The state reported 87 new cases today in Mississippi long-term care facilities with eight deaths.

As of Dec. 3, 1,068 patients confirmed with COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state. Of those, 276 confirmed COVID patients were in intensive care units, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

To date, almost 4,000 Mississippians have died from COVID-19 virus related illnesses — 3,949. A total of 163,458 have been diagnosed with confirmed cases of COVID-19.