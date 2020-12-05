New Hope The Vision Center cancels in-person services due to COVID

New Hope The Vision Center has canceled all in-person worship services beginning Sunday, Dec. 6, due to the surge of COVID-19 cases here.

Mississippi State Department of Health has recommended that all Mississippians avoid social gatherings, including in-person church services.

“Hopefully, we will be able to resume when COVID-19 cases decrease. You and your family’s health is our number one concern,” said Bishop Stanley B. Searcy Sr. and the leadership of New Hope The Vision Center in a press release issued Saturday. “However, you can continue to view services via social media at 11 a.m. on Sundays and 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. You are asked to continue to give and support as you have so wonderfully been doing. We truly appreciate each of you.

“Please continue to follow CDC guidelines. Let’s be wise so that once again we can gather again safely. Keep one another in prayer,” Searcy said in the press release.