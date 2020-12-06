38-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Natchez

A 38-year-old Adams County woman died Sunday morning with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said the woman died with the virus after about two weeks in Merit Health Natchez.

Lee said he did not know if the woman had an underlying condition that could have contributed to her death.

“I know of other deaths from COVID that did not include an underlying condition,” he said.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Sunday morning 1,473 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 12 new COVID-related deaths as of 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Mississippi State Health Department officials urge Mississippians to:

• Be tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or believer you have been exposed.

• Social distance from others.

• Wear a mask or face covering.

• Remind others these precautions are essential.