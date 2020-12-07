Adams County seeing post Thanksgiving bump in COVID-19 cases

NATCHEZ — Adams County’s COVID-19 post-Thanksgiving case increase is five-times worse than the post-Memorial Day increase earlier this year, a local statistician has found.

Adams County had 15 new COVID-19 cases reported in the seven days, May 23-May 29, after Memorial Day and 91 cases reported in the seven days, Nov. 26-Dec. 2, after Thanksgiving, reports Norma Williams, volunteer Adams County COVID-19 statistician.

That is 76 COVID-19 cases more reported in the seven-days after Thanksgiving than the seven days after Memorial Day, which is a 506% increase, Williams said.

Comparatively, the state of Mississippi reported 11,653 new COVID-19 cases in the seven days, Nov. 26-Dec. 2, after Thanksgiving as compared to 2,205 new COVID-19 cases reported in the seven days, May 23-May 29, after Memorial Day, which is a 429% increase of 9,448 more cases.

Concordia Parish had 90 new COVID-19 cases in the seven days, Nov. 27-Dec. 3, after Thanksgiving and 18 cases in the seven days, May 24-May 30, after Memorial Day, which is a 400% increase of 72 more cases.

Louisiana reported 18,441 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-day period after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27-Dec. 3, as compared to 15,856 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-days after Memorial Day, May24-May 30, which is a 613% increase of 15,856 more cases.

Adams County’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1,541 with 52 deaths, according to Tuesday’s Mississippi State Department of Health report.

As of Monday, Adams County had 166 active cases, according to Robert Bradford Sr., director Adams County Emergency Management Office.

As of Dec. 4, Merit Health Natchez had 23 COVID-19 patients in house with seven in ICU, MSDH reported

On Tuesday, MSDH reported 1,732 new COVID-19 cases and 56 new deaths. The state’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 167,926 with 4,017 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began in March.