December 8, 2020

(MSDH)

Adams County seeing post Thanksgiving bump in COVID-19 cases

By Staff Reports

Published 3:43 pm Monday, December 7, 2020

NATCHEZ — Adams County’s COVID-19 post-Thanksgiving case increase is five-times worse than the post-Memorial Day increase earlier this year, a local statistician has found.

Adams County had 15 new COVID-19 cases reported in the seven days, May 23-May 29, after Memorial Day and 91 cases reported in the seven days, Nov. 26-Dec. 2, after Thanksgiving, reports Norma Williams, volunteer Adams County COVID-19 statistician.

That is 76 COVID-19 cases more reported in the seven-days after Thanksgiving than the seven days after Memorial Day, which is a 506% increase, Williams said.

Comparatively, the state of Mississippi reported 11,653 new COVID-19 cases in the seven days, Nov. 26-Dec. 2, after Thanksgiving as compared to 2,205 new COVID-19 cases reported in the seven days, May 23-May 29, after Memorial Day, which is a 429% increase of 9,448 more cases.

Concordia Parish had 90 new COVID-19 cases in the seven days, Nov. 27-Dec. 3, after Thanksgiving and 18 cases in the seven days, May 24-May 30, after Memorial Day, which is a 400% increase of 72 more cases.

Louisiana reported 18,441 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-day period after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27-Dec. 3, as compared to 15,856 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-days after Memorial Day, May24-May 30, which is a 613% increase of 15,856 more cases.

Adams County’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1,541 with 52 deaths, according to Tuesday’s Mississippi State Department of Health report.

As of Monday, Adams County had 166 active cases, according to Robert Bradford Sr., director Adams County Emergency Management Office.

As of Dec. 4, Merit Health Natchez had 23 COVID-19 patients in house with seven in ICU, MSDH reported

On Tuesday, MSDH reported 1,732 new COVID-19 cases and 56 new deaths. The state’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 167,926 with 4,017 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1541 52 70 14
Alcorn 1666 31 93 14
Amite 659 15 15 2
Attala 1312 37 134 24
Benton 523 18 44 10
Bolivar 2657 89 224 30
Calhoun 859 14 25 4
Carroll 813 15 46 9
Chickasaw 1187 33 48 14
Choctaw 395 7 1 0
Claiborne 600 16 43 9
Clarke 999 55 93 27
Clay 1014 27 20 3
Coahoma 1644 46 127 11
Copiah 1831 42 72 9
Covington 1459 51 93 23
De Soto 11203 110 103 20
Forrest 4203 90 186 41
Franklin 406 6 4 1
George 1421 27 47 6
Greene 717 23 47 6
Grenada 1542 48 135 23
Hancock 1388 45 68 12
Harrison 8039 117 391 38
Hinds 11046 210 552 85
Holmes 1411 61 103 20
Humphreys 588 20 33 8
Issaquena 130 4 0 0
Itawamba 1727 41 100 18
Jackson 6976 137 197 21
Jasper 946 24 1 0
Jefferson 398 12 15 3
Jefferson Davis 623 18 8 1
Jones 4054 90 193 38
Kemper 541 19 41 9
Lafayette 3549 60 152 35
Lamar 3222 50 44 12
Lauderdale 3947 151 344 80
Lawrence 781 14 27 2
Leake 1502 45 45 7
Lee 5829 99 201 39
Leflore 2235 94 196 48
Lincoln 2107 69 166 36
Lowndes 2821 70 129 37
Madison 5478 114 298 55
Marion 1319 50 121 19
Marshall 2378 53 59 15
Monroe 2287 78 176 52
Montgomery 842 27 54 9
Neshoba 2434 125 175 49
Newton 1204 29 49 10
Noxubee 768 17 21 4
Oktibbeha 2708 64 201 31
Panola 2533 57 73 11
Pearl River 1772 72 119 25
Perry 715 27 20 7
Pike 1752 61 98 27
Pontotoc 2347 32 20 3
Prentiss 1641 36 93 12
Quitman 524 7 0 0
Rankin 6645 117 266 33
Scott 1715 30 30 3
Sharkey 342 17 43 8
Simpson 1602 54 139 19
Smith 800 16 55 8
Stone 895 15 58 9
Sunflower 2027 56 84 15
Tallahatchie 1036 28 33 7
Tate 1934 51 72 18
Tippah 1417 30 62 4
Tishomingo 1221 47 96 26
Tunica 649 19 15 2
Union 1942 26 50 11
Walthall 831 31 67 13
Warren 1975 60 143 27
Washington 3486 108 187 39
Wayne 1325 24 60 10
Webster 517 14 52 11
Wilkinson 455 22 20 5
Winston 1401 30 81 16
Yalobusha 791 29 81 21
Yazoo 1707 42 138 15
Total 167,926 4,017 8,085 1,498

