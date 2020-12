Jan. 5, 1941 – Dec. 7, 2020

Services for Charlotte Marlow 79, of Natchez, who died Monday, December 7, 2020 in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Natchez City Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.