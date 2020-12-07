Dec. 24, 1931 – Dec. 5, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Harvey Morris, 88, of Natchez, who died Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Brother Paul Southerland officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Morris was born December 24, 1931 in Walthall County, MS, the son of Ed Morris and Ruby Willoughby Morris.

He was a member of Highland Baptist Church and was a past Deacon and choir member. He graduated from Topeka-Tilton High School where he played varsity basketball. He worked for International Paper Company for over forty years. He was a staunch fan of Ole Miss, The Atlanta Braves, and the New Orleans Saints. He was an avid Bass Fisherman and deer hunter. He served as past President of Natchez Hunting Club. He was a loving father to his family and cherished each of his friends.

Mr. Morris was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Myrtle Morris; brothers, Fred Morris and Bill Morris; and son in law Terry Parker.

Survivors include two sons, Gill Morris and Gale Morris both of Natchez; one daughter Jenny Parker of Caledonia, MS; four grandsons, Lane Parker and Hunter Parker both of Caledonia, MS, Jamie Morris of Birmingham, AL, and Jason Morris of Byram, MS; six great granddaughters, Emilee Parker, Ava Parker, Alyssa Parker, and Ella Parker all of Caledonia, MS, Collins Morris and Reese Morris both of Birmingham, AL, and one great grandson, Gus Parker of Caledonia, MS.

Pallbearers will be Jamie Morris, Lane Parker, Hunter Parker, Jason Morris and Fred Morris, Jr.

Honorary pallbearers will be Malcolm Whitehead, Dan McCall and Cary Dale Morris.

The family would like to especially thank Dr. Kenneth Stubbs and Staff and Deaconess Home Health.

Memorials may be made to Highland Baptist Church.

