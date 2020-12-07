Sept. 13, 1945 – Dec. 6, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Joyce Marie Hunt Washington, 75, of Natchez, who died Sunday, December 6, 2020 in Natchez will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at LaGrange Baptist Church Cemetery with Bishop Stanley Searcy, Sr. officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Joyce was born September 13, 1945, the daughter of Ruby Lee Alexander Hunt and Leroy Hunt, Sr. She was a graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School, attended Alcorn State University and graduated from Straight Business College in New Orleans. Joyce was previously employed with Natchez Public Schools and Walmart Supercenter. Ms Washington was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister Janie Louise Hunt and grandson Jace Plez Washington.

Joyce leaves to cherish her memories: two sons J.C. Washington, Jr. and Engle Kyi Washington, Sr.; daughter Angela Washington Merlette (Darryle); ex-husband J. C. Washington, Sr.; brother Leroy Hunt, Jr. (Avon); sister Leola Hunt Rush (James); grandchildren: Jasmine Merlette, Devon Merlette, Alexis Merlette, Ashley Washington, Jordyn Washington and Akyia Washington, Engle Kyi Washington, Jr., Malachi Albert Washington (and their mother, Wonder); great-grandchild, Alexander Washington and other relatives and friends.

