June 21, 1936 – Dec. 3, 2020

Funeral services for Max Carrol Knapp, Sr., 84, of Vidalia, LA were held at First Pentecostal Church of Jonesville on Monday, December 7, 2020 at noon with Bro. Jack Knapp, Bro. Michael Cole and Bro. Bruce Lofton officiating. Internment followed at Knapp Family Cemetery, Deville, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home – Jonesville.

Max Carrol Knapp, Sr. was born on Sunday, June 21, 1936 in Shaw, LA. and passed away Thursday, December 03, 2020 at Rapides General Medical Center in Alexandria. He was a resident of Vidalia and a member of First Pentecostal Church of Jonesville.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Ruby Knapp; wife, Peggy Joyce Knapp; two brothers, Charles Knapp and Carl Knapp; and sister, Ruby Moses.

He is survived by his sons, Max Knapp Jr. and his wife Jessica of Natchez, MS, Tim Kerrigan of Irvin, TX, Bobby “Joey” Kerrigan and his wife Diane of Natchez, MS, and Brad Kerrigan and his wife Angel of New Orleans, LA; daughters, Pamela Parker and her husband Wayne of Philadelphia, MS, Brenda Knapp of Flemington, NJ, Rhonda Garner and her husband Michael of Newellton, LA, Darlene Blackledge and her husband Jimmy of Laurel, MS, Sarah Brannon and her husband Carl of Jonesville, LA; brothers, Ralph Knapp and his wife Barbara of AR, Jerry Knapp of St. Joseph, LA, Jimmy Knapp and his wife Mary of Ferriday, LA, Jack Knapp and his wife Shirlene of Jonesville, LA; sisters, Juanita Alwell of Ferriday, LA, Peggy Smith and her husband Frankie of Deville, LA, and Menzie Cole of Deville, LA.

He is also survived by 23 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Jimmy Blackledge, Wayne Parker, Dakota Arnold, Joey Kerrigan, Donnie Addy and Carl Brannon.

The family received friends at First Pentecostal Church of Jonesville from 10 a.m. until service time at noon, Monday, December 7, 2020.