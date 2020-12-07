Road workers patch Canal Street Monday

NATCHEZ — People attempting to drive on Canal Street in front of the Natchez Convention Center Monday morning and afternoon had to take a slight detour as workers patched holes in the street with asphalt.

Sinkholes initially developed in the area caused by a leaking water line and Natchez Public Works and Natchez Water Works had to dig in and replace the pipe, said Less Wallace, an employee of Natchez Water Works who worked on the street Monday afternoon.

Wallace said the road should reopen Monday afternoon once the fresh asphalt dries.