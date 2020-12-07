Sandra Cluck

Aug. 28, 1942 – Dec. 5, 2020

VIDALIA — Services for Sandra Lee Cluck, 78, of Vidalia, LA will be held for immediate family under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Sandra Lee Cluck was born on Friday, August 28, 1942 in San Antonio, TX, and passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Merit Health Natchez. She was a resident of Vidalia, a master gardener and painter.

Sandra is survived by her husband Jack Cluck, one daughter Cassy Muscalino, one son Jason Cluck, 10 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by one son Trace Cluck and one grandson Mason Cluck.