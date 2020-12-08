Jan. 5, 1941 – Dec. 7, 2020

Charlotte Marlow passed away on the morning of Dec. 7, 2020, quietly and peacefully, at the age of 79.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jim Marlow, son and daughter-in-law Scott Harrington and Dr. Laurie Harrington of Baton Rouge, and son and daughter-in-law Don and April Harrington of Petal, Miss., grandchildren Haley Harrington and Claire Harrington of Baton Rouge, Jon Harrington and his wife Shelby of Star, Miss., Kyle Harrington and his wife Daley of Covington, La., and Nash Clark of Oxford, Miss. She is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law David and Dorothy Craft of Jackson and was preceded in death by an older brother, Mickey Craft.

Charlotte was born and raised in Free Trade, Miss., in Leake County, daughter of Thomas Craft and Bernice McPhail. She was a scrappy basketball player and the valedictorian of her class at Madden High School. She was a true Mississippi beauty. She moved to Natchez in the mid-1960s and worked at Jordan Kaiser and Sessions for over 50 years as office manager. She was a long-time Sunday School teacher and faithful member of Parkway Baptist Church.

Charlotte always had a twinkle in her eye and the God-given ability to make everyone around her smile. She loved her family, Thanksgiving gatherings, the Christmas season, a good bargain, Sunday mornings at Parkway Baptist Church and LSU football. She truly never met a stranger, she was known for her sense of humor, her cornbread dressing and loved talking about her grandchildren and spending time with her husband, Jim.

Pallbearers will be Jon Harrington, Kyle Harrington, Nash Clark, Hayden Kaiser, David Bradford and Kenny Jackson. The entire staff at Jordan Kaiser and Sessions will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Graveside services will be held Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at Natchez Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

