Dec. 6, 1987 – Nov. 27, 2020

Graveside services for Christopher L. Jefferson, 32, of Kennesaw, GA, formerly of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery in Wildsville, LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 to 6pm at the funeral home. Mr. Jefferson was born in Ferriday and died at the Northside Cherokee Hospital in Canton, GA.

