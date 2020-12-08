April 22, 1935 – Dec. 5, 2020

Memorial Services for Mr. Ed Ware Jr., 85, of Natchez, who died on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Merit Health Natchez will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. behind Zion Flower Baptist Church on 1544 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez, MS with the Rev. Eddie Alsworth officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mr. Ware was born April 22, 1935 in Adams County, MS to Ed Ware Sr. and Lillie Pearl Cotton Ware. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Moses Ware, Tina Fitzgerald, Bowser Ware and Clara Franklin, and children, Ed Ware III and Pernell Ware.

Mr. Ware was a member of the M.W.W.T.M. Grant Jr. Grand Lodge, Adah Grand Chapter O.E.S., General Missionary Baptist State Convention Layman’s Department and numerous other community organizations.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife Daisy Ware; children Kenneth (Anna) Ware, Gregory Ware, Cynthia (Edgar) Marsaw; Stephen Collins; Shemeka Ware, David Collins; grandchildren Kenneth Jr., Kenethia, LaTrenda, Eloise, Jeanette, Courtney, Cylynthia, Camesha, Elijah, Samethia, Tia, Jasmine, and Damarya; (9) great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; siblings Isabelle Gibson, Monroe (Sarah) Ware and Alberta Selmon; god-children, Timothy and Tiffany Goodman, Joyce Sewell Felton, Liz Sims, Juanita Jackson Tucker and Edrick Alsworth; siblings-in-law Johnnie Mae (Donell) Ware, Anna Rice, Florence Griffin, Elvin (Johnnie) Jackson, and Johnny Jackson, Jr.; special nephew Jimmy (Quatreate) Ware; and a host of other family members.