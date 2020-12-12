Aug. 10, 1984 – Dec. 6, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Amber Thomasina Lyles Shannon, 36, of Natchez, who died Sunday, December 6, 2020 in Natchez will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Amber was born August 10, 1984, the daughter of Debra A. Martin Lyles and William Lyles. She was a graduate of Natchez High School and was wmployed with Frensicus Medical Center. Mrs. Shannon was a member of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; brother William Lyles, Jr., sister Debra Ann Whittley and mother-in-law, Linda Faye Shannon and father-in-law Eugene Prater.

Amber leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Jamaal Shannon; son, Floyd Shannon; step-son, Jerome Davis; step-daughter, Tennijah Smith; brother Contreal Lyles, Sr.; brothers-in-law, Broderick Shannon (Markecia) and David Whittley; sisters, Linda Perry (Joseph, Sr.) and Bridgette Woods (Erick); sisters-in-law, Juanella Lyles and Katina Shannon, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.

