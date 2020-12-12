expand
December 14, 2020

Photo Gallery: Law enforcement, volunteers shop with children Saturday in Santa Cop program

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 4:23 pm Saturday, December 12, 2020

Santa Cop is a 30 years old Natchez holiday charity in which law enforcement officers and volunteers purchase toys and necessities for needy children in Adams County just before Christmas.

Officers of the Natchez Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and other volunteers helped a small group of children pick out their favorite toys as well as clothing, shoes and other items in Natchez Walmart on Saturday morning.

 

