Archie Curtis Malone

Aug. 11, 1956 ­­- Dec. 7, 2020

ROXIE — Graveside services for Archie C. Malone, 64, of Roxie, LA, who passed away on December 7, 2020, at his residence with his family; will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 10 A.M. at Zion Cemetery, with Pastor Isaiah Mason officiating, under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

A walk-through visitation will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Lighthouse Center Meadville, MS from 3 P.M. to 5 P.M. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 25 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Archie was born on August 11, 1956, in Roxie, MS to Harvey Malone Sr. and Bertha Ree Norman-Malone.

Archie is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey Sr. and Bertha Ree Norman-Malone.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary Collins-Malone of Roxie, MS; seven children, Archie Hunt of Houston, TX, Darius Williams of Ferriday, LA, Mecca Griffin of Northeast Atlanta, GA, Gabriel McKay of North Carolina, Irene Dantzler, Sidney McKay Jr. and LaTasha McKay all of Texas; ten brothers and sisters, Hosea Malone, Pasadena, CA, Harvey Malone Jr. of Suisun, CA,Annie Mae Anderson of North Carolina, Grace Sanders, Rena Cameron, Avie Norman, Ileane Allen, Peggy Felton all of Roxie, MS, James Malone and Phillip Norman both of Natchez, MS; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

