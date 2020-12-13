Verda Lunsford

May 5, 1933 – Dec. 11, 2020

FERRIDAY — Graveside service for Verda “Maggie” Lunsford, 87, of Ferriday, LA will be held at New Pine Hill Cemetery in Leland, LA on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Shawn McMillan and Bro. David Womack officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Maggie was born on Friday, May 5, 1933 in Book, LA and passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 in Alexandria, LA. She was a member of The River Assembly and loved her church family. Maggie was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed dearly by all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul C. Lunsford; parents, William Evans and Josephine Evans; daughter, Karen Lunsford; grandson, James Jackson, Jr.; and three brothers, Carolton, Lopez, and C.W. Evans.

Maggie leaves behind her son, Paul “Socker” C. Lunsford, Jr. & his wife Janice of Graham, TX; daughter, Sheila Jackson & her husband James Ray of Port Allen, LA; son, Kirby G. Lunsford & his wife Connie of Baytown, TX; daughter, Betty Harp & her husband Mitchell of Monterey, LA; daughter, Judy L. Myers of Vidalia, LA; brother, Jessie Evans & his wife Avis of Wildsville, LA; special sister-in-law, Bernice Evans; 14 grandchildren, Jeanie, P.C., Jonathan, Shaunda, Karen, Hannah, Amanda, Caleb, Dustin, Rachel, Ethan, John, Lindsay, and Josh; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Ethan Harp, Mitchell Hutson, Cecil Barrett, Davey Evans, Jerry Lynn Evans, and Chris King.

The family will receive friends at The River Assembly on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.