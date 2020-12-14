ACCS basketball recap: Rebels play Jefferson County for first time in basketball

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School’s varsity boys’ basketball team entered a stretch of three games in three days late last week with an overall record of 3-1.

The Rebels hosted MAIS Class 5A Parklane Academy last Thursday before going on the road for two games, first to Rayville, Louisiana, to take on MAIS Class 3A Riverfield Academy last Friday and then to Fayette to go up against MHSAA Class 3A Jefferson County High School. And they ended up going 1-2 in that stretch.

And while ACCS struggled offensively against Parklane and could not hold a first-quarter lead against Rayville, the Rebels ended with perhaps some momentum back on their side after defeating Jefferson County 71-52. It was the first-ever meeting between ACCS and Jefferson County in basketball.

“It was really exciting. I talked with their coach (Thompson), to see if this can be a yearly deal now,” Rebels head coach Matthew Freeman said.

Last Thursday night, ACCS lost to the Parklane Academy Pioneers 59-24. No players for the Rebels reached double digits in scoring. They were led by Tiqi Griffin and Josh Credit with six points each. Tyson Young added five points. Kyron Barnes, J.D. Granger, and Edarious Green chipped in with four points apiece.

Against Riverfield Academy last Friday night, the Rebels got off to a good start, but a big second quarter by the Raiders enabled them to rally for a 76-66 victory in a game in which both teams made 10 3-pointers. ACCS led Riverfield 23-13 at the end of the first quarter, but the Raiders outscored the Rebels 29-16 in the second quarter to take a 42-39 lead into halftime.

The Rebels outscored the Raiders 20-17 in the third quarter to tie the game up at 59-59. However, Riverfield’s defense proved to be the difference in the fourth quarter as the Raiders put up 17 points while holding the Rebels to just seven points.

Griffin led ACCS with 23 points while Credit poured in 20 points and Young finished with 15 points.

In what was rated by Jefferson County as a varsity (ninth-grade through 12th-grade) game and played with four eight-minute quarters, the Rebels used a big second quarter to take a double-digit lead into halftime en route to their 19-point win over the Tigers.

The game was tied at 14-14 at the end of the first quarter before ACCS went on a tear in the second quarter, outscoring Jefferson County 29-17 for a 43-31 lead at the break.

“The first quarter, we were just kind of feeling each other out. Both teams seeing what defense was being played. Both teams played pretty good defense,” Freeman said. “Second quarter, we made some adjustments. We executed our plays. We turned it up defensively and that led to some easy buckets,” Freeman said.

The Rebels outscored the Tigers 11-10 in the third quarter and 17-11 in the fourth quarter.

Jefferson County had no answer for Griffin, who led all scorers with 33 points. Credit ended up with 18 points and Granger added eight points.

“He was really motivated. His brother plays for Jefferson County,” Freeman said. He had a really nice game for us. He and Josh. Josh is the point guard. He dictates the offense. He sets the tempo for us.”

ACCS (4-3) plays host to Amite School Center Thursday night. The varsity boys game tips off at approximately 7:30 p.m.