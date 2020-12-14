expand
Ad Spot

December 16, 2020

Page Brown put her mother’s name on one of the ornaments that will go on the tree after she died this year. (Hunter Cloud for The Natchez Democrat)

Greenlawn remembrance tree to memorialize loved ones

By Staff Reports

Published 11:59 am Monday, December 14, 2020

By HUNTER CLOUD

The Natchez Democrat

NATCHEZ — Greenlawn Memorial Park has a Remembrance Tree, adorned with ornaments honoring loved ones who have died in the past year, placed in the cemetery’s main office window this Christmas.

Plastic ornaments hang from gold strings on the tree and bear the names and birth and death dates of memoralized loved ones.

Greenlawn Director Page Brown said people who have ordered an ornament can visit the office between Dec. 14 and 17 to place the ornaments on the tree with the name of a loved one who died in the past year.

Four years ago in January, Greenlawn had its first candlelight service to honor people who had died in the previous year. Organizers later moved the annual event to spring, Brown said, because January weather was not suitable.

In 2019, Brown said she decided to do a remembrance tree at Christmastime.

“It is just a sweet expression that I wanted to do for my family, and I felt families would want to do it for their loved ones that they lost as well,” Brown said. “This year I lost my mom, so I was going to stick to it even if COVID doesn’t want us to. It was important to me to have an ornament for her. Christmas was her favorite holiday.”

Greenlawn still has a candlelight service in the spring but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event this year.

The Greenlawn Remembrance Tree was another way to help families with the grieving process, Brown said, and it is one of the ways the cemetery staff helps families with their journey following a loss of a loved one.

Started in 1959, Greenlawn is a four-generation family business, which Brown said she grew up with.

The past year during the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a challenge for people greiving the loss of loved ones as large groups of people can’t attend visitations for funerals. Even graveside services are closed casket, Brown said.

“There is an emotional process that everybody goes through depending on their relationship with the deceased,” Brown said. “It does make me want to try harder to help them in that journey. The remembrance tree could be a part of that, but I don’t know how effective it will be. Maybe in some small way it will make it a better part of the journey.”

Ornaments can be ordered by calling 601-442-6103. The ornaments are offered at no charge, and people can stop by the office to pick up the ornaments once the holidays end. The deadline to get an ornament to honor a loved one is Dec. 14 at the latest, Brown said.

More News

Season of Wishes: Habitat for Humanity builds houses

Lives We Have Lost: Pastor left lasting impression

Wreaths Across America is Saturday

Fireworks show over Mississippi River will go on

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Season of Wishes: Habitat for Humanity builds houses

News

Lives We Have Lost: Pastor left lasting impression

News

Wreaths Across America is Saturday

News

Concordia Parish Schools break early for Christmas due to COVID-19 numbers

News

Natchez child, 15, missing

News

Missing Natchez man found deceased in woods near his house

News

Natchez Adams School District to break ground on new high school building Friday

News

Greenlawn remembrance tree to memorialize loved ones

News

The Dart: West likes reading, writing, Natchez

News

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Adams County and surrounding areas

News

Photo Gallery: Law enforcement, volunteers shop with children Saturday in Santa Cop program

News

Fireworks will go on this New Year’s Eve

News

Season of Wishes: Pleasant Acre Day School getting by

News

Tree puts unity in ‘CommUNITY’

Lifestyles Main

Natchez native puts education to work after 2020 layoff

News

US allows nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic

News

Merit Health Natchez to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses for hospital employees next week

News

City of Natchez releases another video of Netflix Christmas lights

News

Adams County Sheriff’s Office to conduct safety checkpoints Dec. 18-Jan. 1

News

Maps highlight Christmas lights in area

News

Log truck overturns at U.S. 61 and Col. Pitchford Parkway

News

Lives We Have Lost: Branyan remembered as true ‘lady’

News

Season of Wishes: HoofBeats and PawPrints helps pets

News

Merit Health Natchez adopts stricter visitation guidelines