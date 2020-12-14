Jean Murray

Sept. 20, 1939 – Dec. 13, 2020

NATCHEZ — Clara Jean Davis Murray passed peacefully during the early morning of December 13, 2020 in the comfort of her suite at Magnolia Village in Natchez, MS.

Born, Clara Jean Davis on September 20, 1939 in Monticello, MS to J.W. Davis, Jr. and Myrtle Cedonia Sills Davis both of Simpson County, Jean was the middle of three. Her siblings were John and Louise.

Married in August 1954, Jean raised three children, Kenneth Joe Hardy, Gwenith Jean Hardy and Sherra Lynn Hardy. She spent her life as a working mom and enjoyed a 34-year career as administrative assistant at Puckett Machinery. Jean was the first woman to be inducted into Puckett’s President’s Club and was loved and respected by her coworkers. While working at Puckett, she met widower, Homa L. Murray and they wed in 1979 and spent 25 years together until his passing in 2004.

Although Jean did not finish high-school in the traditional way, she earned her GED then Associates Degree at Co-Lin, graduating with honors and delivering the commencement address in 1995. She was great with numbers, computers and hand arts such as crochet, cross-stitch, basket weaving, ceramics, macramé and embroidery. She had a beautiful soprano voice and especially loved singing while attending Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church. She had an affinity for collecting, ranging from coins to angel figurines. She also had quite the green thumb and enjoyed working in her yard.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Homa, her step-son, Larry Murray, both parents and her two siblings.

Survivors include her children, Kenn Hardy (Yanneth) of Orlando, Gwen Hardy of Jacksonville, Sherra Arnold (Peter) of Natchez. Step-son Joel Murray (Kaye) of Paris, TN and step-daughter-in-law, Karen Murray of Olive Branch, MS. Grandchildren, Chad Hardy (Nicole) of Bushnell, FL, Joseph Hardy (Amanda) of Clermont, FL, Nicholas Arnold of Dallas, TX and Ali Clare Arnold of Natchez. Step-grandchildren Jena Grey (Jody) of Dyersburg, TN and Jade Murray of Memphis, TN, Sebastian Lopera (Loveann) of Orlando and Felipe Lopera of Cincinnatti, OH. Great-grandchildren: Athena Hardy and Addison Hardy. Step-great grandchildren: Liam Lopera, Alex and Haley Burns and Stormey Day.

Our family is grateful to the kindness and love shown by nurses and caregivers who seem to have hearts bigger than most.

Laird Funeral Home will oversee arrangements for cremation. Family and close friends will gather at a later, safer time for a celebration of Jean’s life.

The American Cancer Society and Alzheimer’s Association were her two favorite charities should you wish to honor her with a donation. Otherwise, give of your time to someone you love.

